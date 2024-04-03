Oak Thistle LLC Takes $885,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 92,692 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 562,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Articles

