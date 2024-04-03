Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,514 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,908,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,612 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.