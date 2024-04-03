Oak Thistle LLC Trims Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,135 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

PPL Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PPL opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 8.90%. PPL’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

See Also

