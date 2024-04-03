Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,430.00

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($17.95) and last traded at GBX 1,415 ($17.76), with a volume of 53744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,410 ($17.70).

Ocean Wilsons Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £485.14 million, a P/E ratio of 943.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,348.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,169.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23.

Ocean Wilsons Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Ocean Wilsons’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 4.93%. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,466.67%.

About Ocean Wilsons

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

Featured Stories

