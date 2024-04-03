Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 291,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 803,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Specifically, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,324.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,400. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $606.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

