On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.13.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ON from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ON from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
ON Stock Down 2.7 %
Institutional Trading of ON
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ON by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ON by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.