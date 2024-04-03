Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Director Acquires $58,630.72 in Stock

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) Director Robert James Wills purchased 6,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

ONCT stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.09) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONCT. StockNews.com raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONCT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.