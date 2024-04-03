Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Director Buys $58,630.72 in Stock

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) Director Robert James Wills bought 6,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $58,630.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,630.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.26. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,029.17% and a negative return on equity of 95.87%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.00) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -12.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 192,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 167,268 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONCT shares. StockNews.com raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

