OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $55.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. OneMain has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $9,139,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in OneMain by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in OneMain by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 69,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,638,000 after acquiring an additional 125,032 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

