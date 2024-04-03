OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.42

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.42 and last traded at $17.38, with a volume of 93995 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

OPENLANE Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $391.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. OPENLANE’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Kelly bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,288.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James E. Money II sold 14,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $234,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $148,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,288.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OPENLANE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in OPENLANE by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,690,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,712,000 after buying an additional 236,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OPENLANE by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,059,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,550,000 after buying an additional 399,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OPENLANE by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in OPENLANE by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,900,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,762,000 after acquiring an additional 195,200 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

