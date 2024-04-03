Oppenheimer Reiterates Outperform Rating for Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 301.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Institutional Trading of Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Achieve Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

