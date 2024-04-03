ORIX (NYSE:IX) Shares Gap Down to $110.20

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.20, but opened at $104.85. ORIX shares last traded at $104.57, with a volume of 1,981 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

ORIX Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

