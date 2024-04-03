Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,352,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 210,209 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,459,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after buying an additional 90,292 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 144,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,064,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,755,000 after buying an additional 810,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.87 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.78%. Equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0444 per share. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -94.74%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

