Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 5,776 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 12th, Megan Chung sold 3,200 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,416.00.

Ouster Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OUST stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ouster from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ouster presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 104.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ouster by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ouster by 134.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,036 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 7.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 247,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 204,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

