Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) General Counsel Megan Chung Sells 5,776 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $45,976.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,169.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Megan Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 12th, Megan Chung sold 3,200 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $16,416.00.
Ouster Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of OUST stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ouster
Institutional Trading of Ouster
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ouster by 104.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ouster by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ouster by 134.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,036 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 7.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 247,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 204,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.