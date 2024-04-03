Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,592,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.23% of Owens & Minor worth $138,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 62.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:OMI opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.11. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $28.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

