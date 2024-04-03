Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target Cut to $104.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Oxford Industries stock opened at $105.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its 200-day moving average is $96.96. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.