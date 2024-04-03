Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $112.40, but opened at $100.95. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $107.12, with a volume of 84,630 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 70.46%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

