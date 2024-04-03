Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $112.40, but opened at $100.95. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Oxford Industries shares last traded at $107.12, with a volume of 84,630 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 70.46%.
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.
