Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,078 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,382,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $206.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.43. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.25 and a 52 week high of $219.52.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virginia A. Halloran sold 1,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $307,207.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,865.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,023,106. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.