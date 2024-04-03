Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,656 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. Natixis acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 55.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Bruker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after buying an additional 56,869 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 928,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after buying an additional 452,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Bruker by 3,532.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 125,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bruker news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.