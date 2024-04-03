Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.