Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SF stock opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.18. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.81 and a twelve month high of $78.33.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Insider Activity

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

