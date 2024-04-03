Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 281 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 11.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Littelfuse by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at $742,923.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $235.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $309.94.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

