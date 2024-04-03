Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 4,366 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $59,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Oshkosh by 53.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,347,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,719,000 after acquiring an additional 467,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,039,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,374,000 after acquiring an additional 272,691 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Oshkosh by 155.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 335,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after acquiring an additional 204,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after acquiring an additional 200,483 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:OSK opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.