Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BUD. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

BUD opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $105.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

