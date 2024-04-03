Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Sony Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $85.33 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $105.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Sony Group

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.