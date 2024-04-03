Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $936,000 Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Down 3.9 %

FMC opened at $60.34 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $125.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm started coverage on FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

