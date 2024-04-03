Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $961,000 Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in ESAB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ESAB by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in ESAB by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $741,125.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $674,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,833 shares of company stock worth $1,074,985 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Price Performance

ESAB stock opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.61. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $54.49 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $84.04.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

