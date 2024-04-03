Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 145.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rayonier in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 84.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

