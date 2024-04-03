Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,076 shares of company stock valued at $749,002 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SON. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

