Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,036 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Medpace by 312.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after acquiring an additional 319,210 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter worth $54,927,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,784,000 after acquiring an additional 228,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total transaction of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,274,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock worth $76,651,647 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Medpace

Medpace Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $392.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.83. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.43 and a 12 month high of $419.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.