Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,483,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.88.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.