Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $285.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $221.31 and a 1-year high of $288.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

