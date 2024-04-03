Pamela Kilday Sells 1,000 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

nCino Stock Down 1.8 %

NCNO stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.39, a P/E/G ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.48. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of nCino by 682.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 11.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after buying an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

