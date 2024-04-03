Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 395,762 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

NYSE FNA opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $968.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. Analysts forecast that Paragon 28 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

