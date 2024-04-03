Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

