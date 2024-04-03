Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 2,536 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,602,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CF opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

View Our Latest Report on CF

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.