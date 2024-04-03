Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys New Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,419 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027,057 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,329 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $203,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,310,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $80.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

