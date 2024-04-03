Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $521,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.85.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $275.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

