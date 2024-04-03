Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $757.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.68 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.01, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $770.51 and its 200 day moving average is $684.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

