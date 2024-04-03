Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 235 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Generac were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.79.

Shares of GNRC opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

