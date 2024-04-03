Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 322 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,598 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Shell were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Shell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 71,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 47,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,209 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL opened at $69.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Shell

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

