Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 548 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

PNC stock opened at $157.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

