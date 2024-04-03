Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.92 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $486,449,000 after buying an additional 1,847,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476,464 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $483,016,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth about $188,486,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,186,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

