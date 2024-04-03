PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $8,639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

View Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.