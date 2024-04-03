Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Graeme Pitkethly Acquires 210 Shares of Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,037 ($13.02) per share, with a total value of £2,177.70 ($2,733.74).

PSON stock opened at GBX 1,025 ($12.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 986.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 954.21. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 749.40 ($9.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,046.50 ($13.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,933.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous dividend of $7.00. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 4,339.62%.

PSON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.24) to GBX 965 ($12.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($15.06) to GBX 1,220 ($15.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

