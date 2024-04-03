Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,370,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.34% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $131,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

NYSE:MD opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $799.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $496.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

