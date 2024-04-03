Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Insider L Michael Bogert Sells 8,270 Shares

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) insider L Michael Bogert sold 8,270 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $34,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $105,737.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $288.54 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.39. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,667,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 161,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1,950.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,597 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,489,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $1,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1,027.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 355,224 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Perpetua Resources from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

