Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.20.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.20 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CATX opened at 1.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of 0.21 and a 1 year high of 1.47.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, insider Markus Puhlmann purchased 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares in the company, valued at 687,712.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.95 per share, for a total transaction of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at 110,934,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Markus Puhlmann bought 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 0.50 per share, for a total transaction of 140,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,375,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 687,712.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 60,758,439 shares of company stock worth $57,576,503. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,213,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 395,124 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 54.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

