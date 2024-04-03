Peter Jackson Sells 21,688 Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) insider Peter Jackson sold 21,688 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of £157.85 ($198.15), for a total value of £3,423,450.80 ($4,297,578.21).

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 2.1 %

FLTR opened at £154.55 ($194.01) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of £145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,830.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.88. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 12 month low of £120.20 ($150.89) and a 12 month high of £179.80 ($225.71).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £195 ($244.79) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £170 ($213.41) to £186 ($233.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of £179.33 ($225.12).

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

