Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of ($0.36) million for the quarter. Petros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.67% and a negative net margin of 181.87%.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 23.6 %

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Petros Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 114.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 136,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 880.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,156 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Featured Stories

